Good afternoon, we are from Ukraine!

All donations and proceeds from this game will go to volunteer efforts and NGOs working in Ukraine to help those in need.

At 5 AM on February 24, 2022, we woke up to the sounds of Russian missiles bombing our cities without any declaration of war. We have spent the following days taking our families to safety. We have made sure we are where we need to be to help those dear to us and our country. Some of us are now volunteers and members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Others are actively involved in civilian volunteer groups providing for those in need. These groups procure and deliver food, medicine, warm clothes, and other things to civilians in our capital Kyiv and other cities all over the country. They evacuate civilians trapped in places under attack by the Russian forces. They need your help.

We are a team of game developers from Ukraine. We are now doing what we do best – making another game. It will serve as a token of appreciation for any support we can get from you. The setting of the game is quite obvious: our Farmer Corps have already become legendary all over the world. Common Ukrainian farmers are regularly filmed using their tractors to capture Russian military equipment all over the country. In UKRAINIAN FARMY, you can experience being one of the scariest combatants on the Ukrainian battlefield - the Ukrainian tractor driver. Challenge yourself against time and "high-precision" artillery bombardments, and capture as many Russian tanks, trucks, and APCs as you can. The game is a work in progress – we plan to add more tractors and new maps soon.

You can also donate to us via crypto:



BTC



bc1qcvxh389ec60wztf26vtv64vj0zx2an6zm9qnpz

ETH

0x1C59E7555cF25802085390a74921B36711d1901f



Alternatively, you can donate directly to proven long-standing NGOs and volunteer organizations:

Come Back Alive

Official humanitarian donations account of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

Please spread the word about this initiative. In the face of war, we are standing strong. Stand beside us. Every bit helps.

Glory to Ukraine!

Known issues

Problem: the game crashes with the error "D3D device being lost"

Workaround: launch the game in the compatibility mode with Windows 8