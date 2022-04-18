A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Good afternoon, we are from Ukraine!

All donations and proceeds from this game will go to volunteer efforts and NGOs working in Ukraine to help those in need. 

At 5 AM on February 24, 2022, we woke up to the sounds of Russian missiles bombing our cities without any declaration of war. We have spent the following days taking our families to safety. We have made sure we are where we need to be to help those dear to us and our country. Some of us are now volunteers and members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Others are actively involved in civilian volunteer groups providing for those in need. These groups procure and deliver food, medicine, warm clothes, and other things to civilians in our capital Kyiv and other cities all over the country. They evacuate civilians trapped in places under attack by the Russian forces. They need your help.

We are a team of game developers from Ukraine. We are now doing what we do best – making another game. It will serve as a token of appreciation for any support we can get from you. The setting of the game is quite obvious: our Farmer Corps have already become legendary all over the world. Common Ukrainian farmers are regularly filmed using their tractors to capture Russian military equipment all over the country. In UKRAINIAN FARMY, you can experience being one of the scariest combatants on the Ukrainian battlefield - the Ukrainian tractor driver. Challenge yourself against time and "high-precision" artillery bombardments, and capture as many Russian tanks, trucks, and APCs as you can. The game is a work in progress – we plan to add more tractors and new maps soon.

You can also donate to us via crypto: 

BTC

bc1qcvxh389ec60wztf26vtv64vj0zx2an6zm9qnpz

ETH

0x1C59E7555cF25802085390a74921B36711d1901f

Alternatively, you can donate directly to proven long-standing NGOs and volunteer organizations:

Please spread the word about this initiative. In the face of war, we are standing strong. Stand beside us. Every bit helps.

Glory to Ukraine!

Known issues
Problem: the game crashes with the error "D3D device being lost"
Workaround: launch the game in the compatibility mode with Windows 8

Known issues
Updated 7 days ago
Published 28 days ago
StatusIn development
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
Rating
(10)
Authorukrainian
GenreRacing

UkrainianFarmy_Win64_1.0.4.zip 236 MB
UkrainianFarmy_Mac_1.0.4.zip 143 MB
UkrainianFarmy_Linux_1.0.4.zip 164 MB

Comments

Lunariusis8 hours ago

Слава Україні!

Reply
Smuse1 day ago(+2)

Thank you guys for making this game and making me more aware about the problems you're facing and also it's a fun game.

Reply
ukrainian14 hours ago(+1)

Thanks for playing! Glad you liked the game. 

Special thanks for making the video, that's awesome!

Reply
Alex in Oslo and Lviv2 days ago(-3)

We are also in Ukraine (foreigners) and doing a similar project but NFT and blockchain based game (SOL) with donations going to relevant NGOs.  

Check out our Instagram @tractors_and_tanks with almost 200 of these memes (videos, art, photos). I already added your project with links.  Drop me a line and lets discuss how we can work together since we are on the same side! 

Reply
Idonova3 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

Hey guys, love your little game. :)

Do you guys plan on making longer games once this crazy dictators episode is over? I'd like to keep an eye on your work.

Also, that image of the tractors towing the Moscow is glorious, whoever painted it needs a raise.

Stay safe, lots of love from Lithuania, Slava Ukraini. <3

(P.S, forgot to mention, odd bug with the game bringing up my VR headset Steam software for some reason.)

Reply
ukrainian2 days ago

Hi! Thanks for the kind words. We appreciate the support from you and your country. Героям Слава!

It is hard to make any future plans at the moment. Of course, we'd love to make something more full-fledged. However, right now we are only focused on today.

Regarding the VR Headset issue. Thanks for reporting this. I can confirm there is a problem with VR activation on game start (which normally should not happen). This would be patched in the 1.0.5 version.

Reply
Idonova2 days ago(+1)

Supporting Ukraine is very important for us right now, as we understand if we don't help, we'll simply be next.
I see, I understand, focusing on today is most important right now, although I hope that everything will be alright tomorrow as well.
Good to hear you've figured out the bug. :)
Best of luck to you guys.

Reply
ajurjans3 days ago

My tractor automatically steers to the right. If I try to steer left, it can almost go straight. What could be the issue?
No keyboard buttons are stuck, of course :D
Slava Ukraini!

Reply
ukrainian3 days ago(+1)

Hi! Thanks for reporting the issue. Does this happen during enemy vehicle transportation? If so, this is a rare issue with the joint. In some cases, it forces your vehicle to move in the wrong direction. This usually happens if there was a big angle between the vehicles during attachment. I am working on the potential fix for this.

The workaround is to detach the vehicle and attach it again trying to keep the tractor aligned to the enemy vehicle's direction.

Героям слава!

Reply
ajurjans3 days ago (2 edits)

No, it is from the very first seconds of game. I have not driven a single meter straight.

Also, the tractor drives backwards by itself.

It does so even with the keyboard disconnected.

Reply
ukrainian3 days ago

Oh, that's really strange. I'm sorry you've got into this trouble. Could you please tell me what platform are you running your game on? Do you have any kind of external controller connected (like from PlayStation or Xbox)?

Reply
ajurjans3 days ago(+1)

Thanks! It turned out there was a controller dongle plugged in (but no controller)

Problem solved, fun game! Thanks!

Reply
lanodan5 days ago(+1)

Hi, happy to say that the linux build (1.0.4) worked nicely here! (AMD 3500U with mesa 22.0.1 and linux 5.15.19)

Слава України!

Reply
ukrainian4 days ago

Thank you! Glad to hear that!

Героям слава!

Reply
UANici5 days ago (1 edit)

Привіт, спеціально зареєструвався, щоб зробити внесок у вашу гру. Я зробив інсталятор під неї, хочу вам його запропонувати, абсолютно безкоштовно! Ставить ярлики - можна видалити. Мова установки : EN\UA. Розмір у два рази менший. Є всі посилання і так далі, покажу як виглядає:


Якщо вас це цікавить, я вам віддам упаковану гру, і готовий кожну нову версію обновляти в  інсталятор (Якщо така буде) Чекаю вашу відповідь)  Слава Україні! 

Публікувати файл не буду без вашого дозволу)

Reply
ukrainian4 days ago

Привіт! 

Дякую за небайдужість. 

Напишіть, будь ласка, на пошту ukr.tractor.sim@gmail.com

Reply
bot_steb5 days ago

игра топ )

Reply
ukrainian4 days ago

Дякую!

Reply
AlexMfarmer5 days ago(+2)(-1)

wow. i just launched a NFT project with farmers. i want to give 20% of what i sell to this project. Can i have a contact mail?https://opensea.io/collection/mfarmers

Love you guys <3. Slava Ukraini

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Hi! That's an unexpected and generous proposition, thank you! You can contact me at ukr.tractor.sim@gmail.com

Glory to Heroes!

Reply
MoonLifer5 days ago(+1)

Actually nice game. Tanks sometimes do some funny rolling when I bump into them so I can't pick them up sometimes but this makes the game even funnier! Thanks for the game, Слава Україні, Героям Слава!

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Thank you!

You can reset the towed vehicle and your tractor by pressing Ctrl-F (the vehicle will get unhooked, and you'll need to hook it up once again). 

Слава Україні!

Reply
IxI_JOKER_IxI6 days ago

Thanks for the game!  Glory for Ukraine!

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Thank you for your support! Glory to Heroes!

Reply
nobswolf6 days ago(+1)

Many thanks for the idea. Слава України 🇺🇦

And additional thanks for the version for Linux. 🐧

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago(+1)

Thank you for your support!

Героям слава! 

Reply
wymaxer856 days ago

у меня на 32 разрядной 10ке не используется

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

На жаль, гра підтримує тільки 64-бітну версію Windows. Перепрошую за незручності.

---

Unfortunately, only the 64-bit version is supported at the moment. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Reply
Seraphko6 days ago(+1)

Thanks for the game! Unreal Engine is the best choice for this game! 
Additional thanks for the Mac version )

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Thank you for your kind words! :D

Reply
grusha_apple6 days ago (1 edit)

Hey! Thank you very much for making a game for Linux - few people would go for it. But I ran into a problem. The game does not start, in the terminal it gives such an error

For some reason, it is not indicated anywhere that the game requires OpenVR, and I have Vulkan support, if needed

P.S.: I forgot to say that I tried to run the game on the laptop's discrete graphics card, but that didn't help either


Reply
ukrainian6 days ago(+1)

Hi! Thanks for reporting the issue. From what I already know this is kind of a rare case. Right now I'm trying to reproduce the issue to figure out the reason. Regarding OpenVR, this is just a warning, no need to worry about it. It will be removed in the next patch.

I'll be back as soon as possible! 

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Could you please tell me your OpenGL version? You can use the following command and tell me what is the output:  

glxinfo | grep version

You may need to install mesa-utils package in order to do this: 

apt install mesa-utils

Also, if you have Vulkan support, the output of the following would be really helpful

vulkaninfo | grep Version
Reply
Kirill_karma6 days ago(+3)

Great game! Glory for Ukraine!

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Glory to Heroes!

Reply
scratch6137 days ago(+3)

Linux?

Reply
ukrainian7 days ago(+1)

Thanks for asking! I think I can try it. I'll be back soon

Reply
ukrainian7 days ago(+1)

Linux build is ready and uploaded!

Reply
app4soft6 days ago(+1)

Linux build failed to run under Linux Mint 20.x (Ubuntu 20.04 Focal):

Reply
ukrainian6 days ago(+1)

Hi! I'm sorry you've got this trouble.

My guess is that Lavapipe is the reason. It is not fully compatible and stability is not guaranteed as the warning states. If you can use Vulkan drivers this should fix the issue almost for sure.

In the meantime, I will try to reproduce the issue to find if there is something else causing the crash.

Reply
app4soft6 days ago (1 edit)

Thanks for reply!

“If you can use Vulkan drivers” ,- which command to put into terminal? Or launch Shell-script should be rewritten/patched?

(GPU is NVIDIA & it uses its proprietary driver)

Reply
ukrainian6 days ago

It seems like you will have to reinstall the video driver and use Nvidia drivers with Vulkan support.

If you feel the power, you can try to install the driver from https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-driver

I know it may be very easy to mess up the video driver on Linux, so I will try to recreate your environment in the virtual machine. I hope to reproduce your problem to be able to provide an exact list of commands to fix this issue.

Sorry for making you wait.

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago(+1)

Could you please tell me your video driver version? You can use the following command and tell me what is the output: 

glxinfo | grep version

You may need to install mesa-utils package in order to do this:

apt install mesa-utils
Reply
ArdZolox7 days ago(+3)

12 tractors out of 10.

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Thank you!

Sounds like hard mode for the game :D

Reply
akatigra7 days ago(+4)

Love the game! Glory to Ukraine and its Tractors!! <3

Reply
ukrainian5 days ago

Glory to Heroes!

Reply
limeforge12 days ago(+5)

10 of 10

Reply
ukrainian7 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

Thank you! 

Reply